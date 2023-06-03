Shahid Kapoor admits to living alone with bare minimum essentials when he got newly married to Mira Rajput

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor has not only evolved into becoming one of the country's finest actors, he is also a complete family man.

In an interview to Instant Bollywood, the actor, who will be next seen in the direct-to-OTT release 'Bloody Daddy', admitted about how he was embarassed to bring home his wife Mira Rajput for the first time, post their marriage. The reason for the embarassment, you ask? Shahid, who lived in his bachelor pad at Versova, Mumbai, lived with bare minimum essentials. He said, "When we got married, I had just shifted into a house and so Mira came into that house and she complained a lot about it. She said you have only two spoons and one plate in this house. How do you even live? I said ‘I live alone, how do you want me to live’?”

He went on to add, "She said we don’t even have a set. What if guests come, how do you serve people? I said ‘I don’t know, we order out."

In another interview, the actor also spoke about how being married shifted his perspective towards life. He said, “Marriage makes a man realise how many mistakes he’s made and how many things he needs to change about himself.”

SHAHID AND MIRA

The couple got married in July 2015 in an intimate ceremony. An arranged marriage that surely seemed like it was made in heaven, the couple welcomed their little daughter Misha in August 2016 and son Zain in September 2018.