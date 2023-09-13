 Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Son Aryan For FIRST Time After Jawan Release (WATCH)
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Spotted With Son Aryan For FIRST Time After Jawan Release (WATCH)

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Son Aryan For FIRST Time After Jawan Release (WATCH)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released on September 7, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Son Aryan For FIRST Time After Jawan Release (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Jawan, which starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Sunil Grover, among others.  

Just a while back, Shah Rukh was seen on Mannat's rooftop in Bandra, Mumbai, with his son Aryan Khan. The father-son duo were seen enjoying the evening together amid Jawan's success. This is the first time the actor has been spotted after his film's release.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is all set to join the 350-crore club in India.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Next, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

Aryan, on the other hand, is all set to make his debut as a director. The star kid's web series will be a six-part show, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and it will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. Reportedly, the Chak De India actor had gotten on board Lior Roz, an Israeli actor, and screenplay writer, to train his son.

