Shagun Sharma Bids Emotional Goodbye To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 After 10-Year Leap, Thanks Smriti Irani & Ektaa Kapoor

Actress Shagun Sharma officially announced her exit from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 following the show's 10-year leap. The actress, who played Pari Virani, shared a heartfelt farewell message on Instagram, on Wednesday (July 15), along with behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Nirvaan Anand and other members of the cast.

Expressing gratitude for being part of the iconic television series, Shagun said her journey as Pari would always remain special. She thanked producer Ektaa Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms and the entire team for trusting her with the role.

In her note, she wrote, “My heartfelt gratitude to Ekta Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms, and everyone who believed in me and trusted me with Pari. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for making every day on set so memorable. Your warmth, support, and love made this experience truly unforgettable. @smritiiraniofficial @amarupadhyay_official it was My Honour to share screen with you.”

Shagun also thanked viewers who supported her character throughout the show, saying Pari Virani would always hold a special place in her heart.

Her farewell post received love from fans and colleagues. Producer Ekta Kapoor wished her well by commenting, “Goodluck.” Actor Nirvaan Anand, who played Ajay opposite Shagun in the show, wrote, “And then Pari and Ajay lived happily ever after."

Shagun's actor-boyfriend Aman Gandhi , who essays Ritik in the show, also praised her performance, commenting, “And how you nailed it.”

Shagun's exit comes after the show introduced a 10-year leap, bringing major changes to the storyline. While there is speculation that the makers did not want to continue Pari's current arc after the time jump, there has been no official confirmation regarding the reason behind her departure or who will play the character going forward.

The actress is now gearing up for her next television project. She will be seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which is scheduled to premiere on Colors TV on August 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has also been at the centre of rumours suggesting it may wrap up after completing one year on air. However, neither the makers nor the channel have confirmed these reports.

Earlier, a source dismissed the speculation while speaking to Filmibeat, saying, "Do not believe the rumours as the cast and crew have not been informed about any development. The creative team is busy chalking out new sequences to keep the audience engaged. Don't pay heed to the conjecture."

For now, the show continues to focus on Tulsi and the Virani family, with the post-leap storyline expected to introduce new twists, emotional moments and dramatic developments.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 airs daily at 10:30 pm on Star Plus.