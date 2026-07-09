Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Noina Returns; Barkha Bisht Spotted On Spin-Off Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain Set- VIDEO |

Several changes have been introduced in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. While Amar Upadhyay's character, Mihir, continues to remain missing, one character fans have been eagerly waiting for is Barkha Bisht's iconic villain, Noina. Now, it appears that Noina is all set to return, but with a surprising twist.

Actor Prem Aryan recently shared behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain. Much to fans' excitement, the clips featured none other than the original KSBKBT antagonist, Noina.

The BTS glimpse has now sparked speculation among viewers, with many wondering if Noina's return to the spin-off could also be connected to Mihir's mysterious absence in the original show. Reacting to the videos, one fan commented, "I hope darling noina ko kyunki spin off ke set pe dekh ke lgta hope mihir ka suspence bhi spin off mein open kr de." Another wrote, "O my god noyna."

Barkha Bisht On Creating History With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

As Barkha Bisht wrapped up her shoot for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, she penned a heartfelt note on social media. Reflecting on her journey, the actress spoke about creating history with the iconic show and thanked producer Ekta Kapoor for entrusting her with the role of Noina.

Sharing her gratitude, Barkha wrote, "We’ve created history with this show and I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and the trust. People loved to hate Noina and I couldn’t have asked for more. A big thank u to the team who stood behind me at every step!" She also thanked her co-stars and the entire team of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 for believing in her and making the journey effortless. Signing off, she wrote, "Noina signs off for now, until we meet again."