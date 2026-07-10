Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 10: Tulsi Reclaims Shantiniketan, Slaps Gomzy & Shuts Down Karan

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 10 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 10: Today's episode begins with Karan discussing the property that was originally in Parth's name and later transferred to Tulsi. He then receives a call from the District Magistrate, asking him to produce the house partition documents. Karan suspects Gomzy informed the authorities, while Gomzy believes Karan is behind it.

The two once again get into a heated argument. As they fight, Nandini recalls Tulsi questioning her about why the house had been partitioned.

Meanwhile, Garima rushes in, worried after receiving a notice from her college regarding her attendance. Amid the chaos, the police arrive and ask to meet Gautam and Karan Virani. Both claim to be the owners of the house, but before the argument escalates further, Tulsi arrives and declares that she is the rightful owner, leaving everyone stunned.

Upon entering, Tulsi asks Maharaj ji to remove one of the two Tulsi plants and place it on the terrace. When Karan stops him, Tulsi reminds everyone that she and Mihir are the legal owners of the house and that the partition is illegal. Gomzy tries to support Tulsi while complaining about Karan, but an angry Tulsi slaps him, saying it is for selling alcohol inside the house. She then hands him the stay order and asks him to comply with it. Tulsi also points out that Karan has received a notice as well, referring to Garima's issue.

Karan tells Tulsi that she cannot stay in the house because she "killed" both his sons. As the family argues over whether Tulsi should stay, she intervenes and firmly declares that it is her house and only she will decide whether she stays or leaves.

Tulsi then asks Karan to slap her if he wants to. Refusing, Karan says there is a difference between him and her. Tulsi reiterates that she will continue living in the house regardless of his objections. She reveals that she had considered removing the partition but decided against it because the two families now share too much bitterness.

Tulsi then asks Kaki for the house keys and takes charge of Shantiniketan once again. She reminds everyone that it is her home and that everyone must follow her rules. Later, she enters her room and vows before Baa that she will reunite Shantiniketan as one family again.

Towards the end of the episode, Gomzy's son Nakul objects to Tulsi's decision, claiming he holds the power of attorney for Amba Bhavan and that she cannot revoke it. Instead of directly responding, Tulsi taunts Gomzy for failing to teach his son the law.