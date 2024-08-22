SGPC President Demands Ban On Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Film

Kangana Ranaut as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency |

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday demanded an immediate ban on the film 'Emergency', which he held portrays the character of Sikhs in a wrong way.

Known as the mini-parliament of the Sikhs, SGPC is a representative body of Sikhs living across the world.

He alleged that this film has been made by actress Kangana Ranaut, who remains in controversy due to her anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab expressions with the intention of deliberately character assassinating Sikhs, which the Sikh community cannot tolerate.

He held that the community can never forget the anti-Sikh brutality of June 1984 and Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has been declared a ``community’s martyr’’ by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, while Kangana Ranaut's film is trying to character assassinate him.

He further held that Kangana has often deliberately made expressions that provoke the sentiments of Sikhs, but instead of taking action against her, the government is protecting her. He demanded that the government should file a case against her for inciting religious sentiments of Sikhs for her act through the film Emergency.

Expressing strong objection, Dhami alleged that it is clear from the released excerpts of the ``Emergency’’ film that it has deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a deep conspiracy.

He said that there have been many such cases related to films in the past when Sikh sentiments have been hurt due to misrepresentation of Sikh characters and religious concerns of Sikhs and demanded an immediate ban on the ``Emergency’’ film from Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Ashwini Vaishnav.

He said that the SGPC has earlier passed resolutions in its general meetings several times and demanded that a representative of Sikhs must be included in the Central Board of Film Certification, but it is sad that the government is not implementing the same.