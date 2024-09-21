'Sex Is Very Important In A Good Relationship': Anita Hassanandani Talks About Expressing Desires Openly To Partners

Popular actress Anita Hassanandani, known for her roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin, recently opened up about the changes in her personal life post-childbirth. In one of her latest interviews, Anita also opened up about how the birth of her baby affected her sex life.

During a candid conversation with Hauterrfly, Anita was asked if there were changes in terms of pleasure after becoming a mother. The actress did not shy away from acknowledging the impact, and said, "It does change a little bit."

She also said that while the dynamics may shift, couples can still reconnect and find their intimacy again. Crediting her supportive relationship with her husband, Rohit Reddy, Anita said, "But then, you also find it back. In a great marriage, your husband will always be there to find it back for you."

The actress further said that it is important to express your desires to your partner.

"I don’t think there is anything wrong in expressing yourself. If you want to be happy, you rather ask that person for what you want than wait for them to realise. That way, you’re just wasting time. Sex is very important in a good relationship. So I think, if you love the person then you should be out there, asking your partner what you want," Anita added.

Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child, a son, on February 9, 2021. They constantly share adorable photos and videos of their baby on Instagram.

Anita has worked in daily soaps like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Naagin, Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Kkavyanjali, among others. She has also featured in a couple of films and in the dance reality show, including Nach Baliye Season 9 which aired in 2019.