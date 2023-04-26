SEVENTEEN smashes K-pop records selling nearly 4M copies of their 10th mini album in one day

SEVENTEEN, the unstoppable K-pop sensation, has made history again with their latest mini album FML. The album, which was released just one day ago, has already sold nearly 4 million copies, setting a new record for first-week album sales in the K-pop industry.

SEVENTEEN also became the only K-pop artist to surpass 3 million album sales on the first day, a remarkable achievement.

Two lead singles

But it's not just the numbers that are impressive. With FML, SEVENTEEN has delivered two lead singles - "F*ck My Life" and "Super" - for the first time since their debut, showcasing their versatility as artists.

Speaking about the album, the group's leader S.COUPS said, “Our latest album brings both music and the message we wish to convey along with it,” highlighting the contrasting nature of the two tracks.

The official music video for "Super" features over 200 dancers, delivering a complex and powerful choreography of a never-before-seen scale. The video showcases the members' synchronized dance moves and their ability to come together as a single-minded crew, emphasizing the value of unity.

On May 8, SEVENTEEN will drop the music video for the other lead single, "F*ck My Life," which is expected to be equally captivating.

What's more?

In addition to the dual lead singles, the mini album includes unit tracks such as "Fire" by the Hip-hop Unit, "I Don't Understand But I Luv U" by the Performance Unit, and "Dust" by the Vocal Unit.

The album concludes with another full group track, "April shower," which showcases the group's vocal prowess and their ability to create a cohesive sound.

SEVENTEEN has established themselves as one of the leading acts in the K-pop industry, and the success of FML is just another testament to their talent and hard work.

Watch the latest official MV here:

Their music continues to inspire and connect with their fans and listeners, showcasing the importance of coming together as a community. With their latest release, SEVENTEEN has once again set the bar high for K-pop acts and left their mark on the industry