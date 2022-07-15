e-Paper Get App

Watch: SEVENTEEN reveal music video trailer for '_WORLD' from their repackage album SECTOR 17

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 01:04 PM IST
K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN unveiled a music video trailer for '_WORLD,' the lead single from their repackage album SECTOR 17 set for release at 2:30 pm on July 18.

The trailer shows the 13 members’ arrival in an unknown place hit by a sandstorm, piquing curiosity in the full music video as the storm begins to clear up and a billboard sign that reads ‘WELCOME TO ‘_WORLD’’ is revealed.

With three days left until the release, over 1.2 million copies of SECTOR 17 have been pre-ordered, while the music video for “CHEERS”— the group’s new unit track included in the album — has amassed over 14 million views in less than a week after being released ahead of the full album.

SEVENTEEN also unpacked a series of concept photos and a highlight medley video leading up to the album, gradually drawing listeners into the newfound world and a new beginning the act is marching into following their journey through Face the Sun.

Featuring four new tracks, SECTOR 17 is a repackage of the K-pop performance house’s fourth studio album Face the Sun released in May.

SEVENTEEN reached a new milestone in K-pop history with Face the Sun, joining BTS as one of the only two K-pop artists to rack up over 2 million album sales in the first week of release.

