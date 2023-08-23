SEVEN: BTS' Jungkook Teams Up With DJ Alesso For A 'Refreshing' Remix Amid Plagiarism Accusations

Amid plagiarism accusations to his solo track 'Seven', the youngest heartthrob of BTS, Jungkook, is coming up with another addition. Brace yourselves as he joins forces with Swedish DJ sensation Alesso to bring us a brand-new remix of his chart-topping hit "Seven".

Set to drop on August 25th at 1 p.m. KST, this remix promises to be a game-changer. The original track, which featured rapper Latto, is getting a dynamic makeover in the Progressive House genre, thanks to Alesso's creative magic.

The revamped version flaunts an electrifying build-up, drops that'll send shivers down your spine, and an infusion of synth bass and vocal chops that perfectly captures the essence of a scorching summer vibe.

BIGHIT MUSIC CONFIRMS SEVEN REMIX

BigHit Music, the powerhouse behind BTS, made the exciting announcement on Weverse. In their words, "We thank you so much for the love you have shown for ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’ and look forward to your continued anticipation for Jungkook’s upcoming solo endeavours."

The stage is set, the anticipation is building, and this collaboration is undoubtedly poised to leave an indelible mark on the music scene.

However, this news comes hot on the heels of a recent controversy. Allegations of plagiarism had cast a shadow over the original "Seven". It was claimed that the song bore similarities to "Time of Mask" by Fin KL, a track dating back to 2000. BigHit Music was quick to dismiss these allegations, asserting that the claims of copyright infringement were baseless.

ABOUT SEVEN'S PLAGIARISM CONTROVERSY

Jungkook's solo journey began with "Seven", a digital single featuring Latto and even starring actor Han So-hee in the music video. The song's explicit version further showcased Jungkook's versatility as an artist.

Breaking records left and right, "Seven" made a spectacular entry into the music scene, climbing global charts and solidifying Jungkook's standing as a solo sensation.

