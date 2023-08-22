BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN Accused Of Plagiarism By Composer Yang Joon Young

BTS’ Jungkook is basking in the success of his chart-topping single 'Seven'. The song has been scaling unprecedented heights, shattering records left and right. However, amidst the resounding applause, an unexpected chord of controversy has struck a dissonant note.

Allegations have surfaced that 'Seven' might have borrowed more than just the limelight – with accusations of similarities to Fin.K.L’s 1999 hit 'Time of Mask'. Composer Yang Joon Young, the mastermind behind the original melody, expressed concerns over the unmistakable resemblance in the scale sequence between the two tracks.

BIGHIT MUSIC REACTS ON THE ALLEGATIONS

With the allegations gaining traction, Yang Joon Young has taken action, presenting a barrage of evidence to HYBE's in-house producers, urging the company to conduct an internal investigation.

However, BigHit Music, the agency behind BTS, swiftly countered the claims. In a firm statement, they brushed off the allegations as baseless, emphasizing that 'Seven' was a product of international collaboration and bore no connection to the older domestic song.

JUNGKOOK'S SEVEN BREAKING RECORDS

As the heated debate rages on, Jungkook’s 'Seven' marches on, conquering milestones like a musical juggernaut. Breaking the news ceiling, it has surged past 400 million Spotify streams in just 33 days.

This accomplishment bestows upon it the esteemed title of the fastest song by a male artist to attain this feat. With this, Jungkook stands as the third fastest overall, following Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' and 'Harry Styles' 'As It Was'.