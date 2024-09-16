'Sense Tere Paida Hone Ka...': Rapper Badshah Hits Back At X User For Criticising His Shayari

Singer-rapper Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodiya, recently hit back at a troll on X (formerly known as Twitter) for criticising his shayari and calling it senseless. After Badshah shared the lines, "Yaad nahin aati hogi, sharam toh aati hogi, jhoothi hi sahi, qasam to khaati hogi," a user replied, "Trust me bhai, koi sense nahi ban raha dono lines ka, delete kardo."

In response, Badshah slammed the user and wrote, "Sense to tere paida hone ka bhi nai hai, wapas jayega?"

Recently, Badshah made history after he became the first Indian artist to enter Spotify's top 10 most followed global hip-hop artists. Along with him, the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was also on the list. Other international artists include Drake, Travis Scott, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Juice WRLD, and XXXTentacion.

Talking about the same, in a statement, Badshah stated that he feels surreal about it, noting that just a few years ago, Indian hip-hop was still an underground movement.

"Today, we're sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry. It's a bittersweet feeling to celebrate this achievement without Sidhu Paaji by our side. His loss is deeply felt by the entire hip-hop community. His legacy will forever inspire us to push the boundaries and represent our culture on a global scale. We'll continue to carry his torch and make him proud," added the singer.

Other Punjabi artists like Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla have secured the 15th and 38th positions, respectively.

Badshah, who was previously married to Jasmine Masih, is rumoured to be dating Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. However, the latter stated that Badshah is just a 'great friend'.

"Badshah is a great friend. He is such a nice, simple human being apart from his Badshah persona. He is a nice person, and he is just so real. I think that's one common thing, and that's why we're friends," she told BBC Asian Network.