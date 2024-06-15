Badshah Issues Clarification After Being 'Forced' To Stop Dallas Show Midway: 'I Am Heartbroken, My Management Tried Everything'

Rapper Badshah was 'forced' to halt his Dallas, United States, concert midway due to a discrepancy between the local promoters and the production company.

On Saturday, June 15, Badshah took to his social media handle and apologised to his fans. He said, "Dallas, I'm literally so heartbroken and bummed about what happened today. You guys are incredible and deserve better. I was really looking forward to performing in your city but due to a discrepancy between the local promoters and the production company I was forced to cut short the set and stop the show midway."

Check out the official statement:

"Promoters need to be better equipped, especially for large format shows and this kind of nonchalance is just unacceptable to most performing artists. It takes a considerable amount of energy and effort to put together a tour of this scale. Who spend their hard earned money to purchase that ticket, and it definitely isn't fair to the whole crew who pours their hearts into putting on these tours. We rehearse for weeks, plan for months and travel tirelessly to bring you the best possible experience," he added.

Badshah said, "The music industry is all about respect. Respect for the fans. As much it is about. Respect for the artists and the support crew. My management tried everything in their control to salvage the situation and ensure a smooth run. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, disappointment and irritation caused due to this sheer lack of management from the promoter's end. We will make sure things are better managed in future with a more competent promoter team that prioritizes a quality experience and understands that music and touring is a serious business."

"I promise to return, And its going to be bigger, better, and bolder. Thanks for always being there and having my back. Love you all -Badshah," concluded the rapper.

Meanwhile, Badshah is all set to appear on the upcoming episode of Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show with Divine and Karan Aujla, which will premiere on Netflix today (June 15.)