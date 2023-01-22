Selfiee trailer launch: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others open up about the film

(l-r) Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Emraan Hashmi | All pics: Viral Bhayani

The team of Selfiee including its cast Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, director Raj Mehta and producers Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled its trailer at a glitzy event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

When asked what he thought about the misconception people have about him being a superstar, Akshay said, “I have been in the industry for 32 years. I am the Chandni Chowk boy from Delhi. I would like to inform you that I am also like one of you. We are like our fans and we eat and relish the same dal and chawal on a daily basis. I sleep early and get up early. There is nothing like being any different. If you feel a superstar is anywhere on a higher level, I am not one of them. I am just a grounded guy.”

Akshay Kumar |

When asked which is the best selfie he has clicked, he revealed, “This selfie trend has come into vogue recently after mobile phones have come into existence. Earlier photographs were important. I had clicked a photo with Amitabh Bachchan when he was shooting for Bemisal (1982) in Kashmir. I remember he was eating grapes. I took those grapes and gulped them down.”

Akshay is dedicating Selfiee to his fans. “This film is dedicated to all the fans of the world. We are excited and alive because of the fans. Because of them we are here and existing,” he said.

Emraan Hashmi |

Opening up about why selfies are important for fans, Emraan gushed, “The excitement of fans is like a validation so when they meet their stars, they wish to click a snap with them.”

When asked how he felt mouthing revengeful lines towards Akshay in the film, Emraan shared, “I really felt bad mouthing those lines as I adore him so much. I have gotten to know him more from the past three to four years. Everyone knows my son was going through some medical problems and Akshay was the first one to call me and stand by me and my family. I didnt know him very well back then.”

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi |

He added, “I remember Karan had narrated the script to me and gave me the synopsis of this superstar. I was sold on that. The dynamic between these two actors in the film is so unique. Shooting for a film with Akshay feels like you are on a holiday. He is so funny in the film but he is funnier in real life. It was such a delight working with him.”

(l-r) Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Emraan Hashmi |

Prithviraj, who is producing his first Hindi film, said, “We had the easiest journey as the debut producers with Dharma Productions. Karan took all the decisions and he would call me and discuss them. So we felt part of the creative process and part of the execution. We are proud that we experienced smooth sailing throughout the making process. The whole experience of producing Selfiee makes me want to do many more projects together in Hindi.”

(l-r) Raj Mehta, Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Emraan Hashmi |

When asked about the film’s plot, director Raj concluded, “I wouldn’t like to reveal the entire story but will only reveal that these two characters Akshay and Emraan are good characters but owing to some circumstances they turn against each other. This fan (Emraan) has loads of love for his hero (Akshay).”

Team of Selfiee |

Karan Johar, Bikram Duggal (Head – Studios, Disney Star), Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen have produced under the banners of Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films. Selfiee will hit screens on February 24.

