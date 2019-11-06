Self-partnered not single: Emma Watson comes up with new mantra on relationships as she approaches 30

London: Actress Emma Watson is living a "happy single life", but says the pressure to have a husband and baby by 30 has left her stressed and anxious.

In an interview to British Vogue magazine, Watson, who will turn 30 in April next year, said that she is not single but self-partnered, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel. It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered," Watson said.

The actress also discussed her fears of turning 30 due to the "b****y influx of subliminal messaging" implying a woman must have a "husband, baby and stable career".

"I was like, 'Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal', cut to 29, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious'," the actress said.

"And I realise it's because there is suddenly this bl**dy influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out... there's just this incredible amount of anxiety," she added.

Despite insisting that she is happy being 'self-partnered', Watson, who rose to fame as Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" franchise, was spotted kissing a mystery man outside a London bakery two weeks ago.