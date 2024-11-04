Selena Gomez SLAMS Netizens Over 'Hiding' Stomach Claims At Recent Red Carpet In LA: 'I Have SIBO In Small Intestine'

Singer-actress Selena Gomez often responds to trolls on social media who comment on her weight or engage in body-shaming. Recently, the Calm Down singer attended her film Emilia Pérez's premiere at the American French Film Festival in Los Angeles and she was seen posing for the paparazzi with her hands resting on her stomach, which led to netizens assuming that her hand placement was intentional due to body-shaming comments.

Selena finally reacted to these claims and slammed netizens, stating, "This makes me sick. I have SIBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No, I am NOT a victim. I'm just human."

Check it out:

For those unfamiliar, SIBO means Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth.

Selena has always been open about her health struggles. In 2013, she was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease, underwent chemotherapy, and even had a kidney transplant at the age of 24 as a result of the disease. The singer has also struggled with bipolar disorder, which she publicly revealed in 2020.

Earlier, Selena also revealed that she cannot carry her own children due to various medical conditions like lupus and bipolar disorder. "I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while," she told Vanity Fair.

On the work front, Gomez has returned as Alex Russo in the reboot of the Disney show, Wizards of Waverly Place.

The series reboot also featured David Henrie return as Justin Russo. While the other casts include Taylor Cora, Mimi Gianopulos,, Janice LeAnn Brown, Max Matenko, and Alkaio Thiele. It premiered on October 29, 2024, on Disney Channel.