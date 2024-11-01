 Selena Gomez Asked To Chant Jai Shri Ram By Indian Fan, Sparks 'Embarrassing' Reactions Online: 'Karwali Bezzati' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSelena Gomez Asked To Chant Jai Shri Ram By Indian Fan, Sparks 'Embarrassing' Reactions Online: 'Karwali Bezzati' (VIDEO)

Selena Gomez Asked To Chant Jai Shri Ram By Indian Fan, Sparks 'Embarrassing' Reactions Online: 'Karwali Bezzati' (VIDEO)

Selena Gomez's video is currently doing the rounds on social media, in which, she was asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by an Indian fan recently. However, the video has sparked 'embarrassing' reactions from netizens online. In the clip, the man tells Gomez to say, "Say Jai Shri Ram." Selena appears confused and responds with a smile, saying, "Thank you, honey," instead of repeating the chant.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Selena Gomez Asked To Chant Jai Shri Ram By Indian Fan, Sparks 'Embarrassing' Reactions Online (VIDEO) | Photo Via Pallavi Paliwal

American singer and actress Selena Gomez's video is currently doing the rounds on social media, in which, she was asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by an Indian fan recently. However, the video, which was shared on Instagram by photographer Pallav Paliwal, has sparked 'embarrassing' reactions from netizens online.

In the video, the man tells Gomez to say, "Say Jai Shree Ram," on the occasion of Diwali 2024, which translates to a traditional Hindu chant meaning "Victory to Lord Ram." However, Selena seems confused, she responds with a smile and instead of repeating it, she says, "Thank you, honey."

Check out the viral video:

Read Also
Selena Gomez Reveals She Can't Have Children Due To Medical Issues: 'Would Put My & Baby's Life In...
article-image

The video has received backlash from netizens online. A user commented, "I am embarrassed on his behalf!" While another added, "Im Hindu and this is embarrassing." A third user said, "There are so many things in the world, yet you came up with making her say Jai Shri Ram....bro you ruined your only chance."

FPJ Shorts
Selena Gomez Asked To Chant Jai Shri Ram By Indian Fan, Sparks 'Embarrassing' Reactions Online: 'Karwali Bezzati' (VIDEO)
Selena Gomez Asked To Chant Jai Shri Ram By Indian Fan, Sparks 'Embarrassing' Reactions Online: 'Karwali Bezzati' (VIDEO)
Starbucks Shares React As New CEO Brian Niccol Looks To Shake Up The Coffee Chain Amid Fall In Sales
Starbucks Shares React As New CEO Brian Niccol Looks To Shake Up The Coffee Chain Amid Fall In Sales
Election Code of Conduct: Dollars Worth ₹9 Crore Seized From Colaba, Mumbai
Election Code of Conduct: Dollars Worth ₹9 Crore Seized From Colaba, Mumbai
Maruti Suzuki Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in October 2024: 2,06,434 Units Sold
Maruti Suzuki Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in October 2024: 2,06,434 Units Sold

Another comment read, "Krva li bezzati."

Take a look at the comments:

Read Also
Selena Gomez Becomes Billionaire With ₹10,918 Crore Net Worth, Thanks To Her Beauty Brand Rare...
article-image

This video appears to be from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, considering Selena's outfit. She was awarded as the Best Actress for role as Jessi in Emilia Pérez.

On the work front, Gomez has returned as Alex Russo in the reboot of the Disney show, Wizards of Waverly Place.

The series reboot also featured David Henrie return as Justin Russo. While the other casts include Taylor Cora, Mimi Gianopulos,, Janice LeAnn Brown, Max Matenko, and Alkaio Thiele.

It premiered on October 29, 2024, on Disney Channel.

Read Also
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Selena Gomez Asked To Chant Jai Shri Ram By Indian Fan, Sparks 'Embarrassing' Reactions Online:...

Selena Gomez Asked To Chant Jai Shri Ram By Indian Fan, Sparks 'Embarrassing' Reactions Online:...

Singham Again Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's 'High-Voltage' Ramayana Is Explosively...

Singham Again Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's 'High-Voltage' Ramayana Is Explosively...

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik In Tears After Salman Khan Reveals Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon Denied Her...

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik In Tears After Salman Khan Reveals Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon Denied Her...

Singham Again SPOILER: Salman Khan's Cameo As Chulbul Pandey Wows Fans, Gets Loud Whistles & Screams...

Singham Again SPOILER: Salman Khan's Cameo As Chulbul Pandey Wows Fans, Gets Loud Whistles & Screams...

AP Dhillon Canada Residence Firing: Ontario Police Arrest 25-Year-Old, Second Suspected To Be In...

AP Dhillon Canada Residence Firing: Ontario Police Arrest 25-Year-Old, Second Suspected To Be In...