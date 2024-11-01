Selena Gomez Asked To Chant Jai Shri Ram By Indian Fan, Sparks 'Embarrassing' Reactions Online: 'Karwali Bezzati' (VIDEO)

Selena Gomez Asked To Chant Jai Shri Ram By Indian Fan, Sparks 'Embarrassing' Reactions Online (VIDEO) | Photo Via Pallavi Paliwal

American singer and actress Selena Gomez's video is currently doing the rounds on social media, in which, she was asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by an Indian fan recently. However, the video, which was shared on Instagram by photographer Pallav Paliwal, has sparked 'embarrassing' reactions from netizens online.

In the video, the man tells Gomez to say, "Say Jai Shree Ram," on the occasion of Diwali 2024, which translates to a traditional Hindu chant meaning "Victory to Lord Ram." However, Selena seems confused, she responds with a smile and instead of repeating it, she says, "Thank you, honey."

Check out the viral video:

The video has received backlash from netizens online. A user commented, "I am embarrassed on his behalf!" While another added, "Im Hindu and this is embarrassing." A third user said, "There are so many things in the world, yet you came up with making her say Jai Shri Ram....bro you ruined your only chance."

Another comment read, "Krva li bezzati."

Take a look at the comments:

This video appears to be from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, considering Selena's outfit. She was awarded as the Best Actress for role as Jessi in Emilia Pérez.

On the work front, Gomez has returned as Alex Russo in the reboot of the Disney show, Wizards of Waverly Place.

The series reboot also featured David Henrie return as Justin Russo. While the other casts include Taylor Cora, Mimi Gianopulos,, Janice LeAnn Brown, Max Matenko, and Alkaio Thiele.

It premiered on October 29, 2024, on Disney Channel.