 Wizards Beyond Waverly Place OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The science fiction series is based on Todd J Greenwald's series of the same name

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is a science fiction series starring David Henrie, and Janice LeAnn Brown in the lead roles. It is set to stream on OTT in October 2024.

Release date and streaming platform

The series is set to stream from October 30, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Grab your wands and get ready to return to the magic. 🪄 Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is coming soon to @DisneyChannel and @DisneyPlus. #WizardsBeyond."

Plot

The series revolves around a wizard named Justin Russo who decides to live a normal life with his wife, Giada, and their two children, Roman and Milo, after spending half of his life in a magical world. However, things take a dramatic turn when he is forced to revisit his magical world after his sister Alex brings a young wizard to his home. Justin must decide whether to stay with his family or to ensure the future of the Wizard World.

Cast and production of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

The series cast includes David Henrie as Justin Russo, Janice LeAnn Brown as Nillie, Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo, Selena Gomez as Alex Russo, Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, David DeLuise as Jerry Russo, and Jake T Austin among others.

It is based on Todd J Greenwald's series of the same name. David Henrie has produced the series with Selena Gomez, Gary Marsh, Andy Fickman, Scott Thomas, and Jed Elinoff.

