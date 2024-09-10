Selena Gomez Reveals She Can't Have Children Due To Medical Issues: 'Would Put My & Baby's Life In Jeopardy'

Singer-actress Selena Gomez recently opened up about her inability to get pregnant for the first time. She has lupus, an autoimmune condition that causes chronic inflammation in many parts of the body, due to which she had to undergo a kidney transplant at the age of 24.

The singer stated that she has a lot of medical issues, due to which she will not be able to carry her own children. Speaking to Variety, Selena said, "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

Further, Gomez stated she wishes to become a parent one day. "I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that," said the singer. She added that she finds it a blessing that people are willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for her.

"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby," said the Calm Down singer.

Selena, who is in a relationship with Benny Blanco, opened up on her marriage plans and said that her family isn’t pressuring her into marriage, nor is she pressuring Blanco.

"We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules. I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself," Selena concluded.