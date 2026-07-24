'Seen People Doing Cocaine, MDMA...': KSBKBT's Narayani Shastri Claims Industry Parties Now Have 'Budgets For Drugs'

Narayani Shastri Claims Industry Parties Now Revolve Around Drugs | Photo Via Instagram

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Narayani Shastri has opened up about her experience with entertainment industry parties, claiming that the culture has changed over the years. She alleged that while parties earlier had a fixed budget for alcohol, some gatherings now have a budget for illegal drugs.

Narayani Shastri Claims Industry Parties Now Revolve Around Drugs

Appearing on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Narayani said, "Earlier, there would be a budget for alcohol at parties. Now there’s a budget for drugs. I was shocked when I saw this. That’s why I stopped partying many years ago, because now the parties are not about dancing; they are something else completely."

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'Cocaine, MDMA Are Being Used'

Furthermore, she claimed that drug use is more commonly discussed or witnessed in smaller gatherings, while it is not done openly at larger events. She added that 'everyone knows that everyone does stuff,' and said that although she does not personally know people who consume drugs, she has seen such activities taking place.

When asked about the substances she had seen being used, she mentioned, “Cocaine, MDMA.”

Narayani also revealed that she had experimented with illegal drugs herself in the past. She said she tried them only out of curiosity and to understand the experience, adding that she did not develop an addiction.

Drug Use On Sets

Speaking about drug use on sets, Narayani claimed that such incidents had happened frequently. She alleged that shoots were sometimes cancelled because an actor was not in a condition to perform. She recalled that the team would wait for hours, wondering what was happening, as the actor was reportedly not even in a state to stand up. "It used to happen a lot," she said.

Narayani Shastri is known for shows such as Sanjivani, Koi Apna Sa, Kkusum, Piya Ka Ghar, and Noyontara.