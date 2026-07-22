Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 22: Tulsi Outsmarts Karan, His Family Agrees To Join Nakul's Wedding

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 22 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 22: Today's episode begins with Samaira asking Karan to take the family on a vacation. However, Karan reveals that his friend, Shubhash Gupta, is arriving from the US. He says he plans to book a hotel for him, but Samaira and Raunak insist that Shubhash should stay at their house instead. Karan refuses, explaining that he doesn't want his friend to find out about the ongoing rift between him and Gautam.

Later, Karan scolds Samaira for wanting to accompany Sahil to the airport at night to pick up Devika. Sahil asks him not to be so strict with his daughter, but Karan says he is only trying to protect his family and doesn't want anything bad to happen to them. Just then, Gautam walks in and mocks Karan for being overly strict with his children while praising Sahil for trying to make him understand. This once again leads to a heated argument between the two brothers.

Gautam then asks Sahil to stand by his side. However, Sahil hesitates, admitting that the two of them have not shared a good relationship in the past.

Elsewhere, Tulsi instructs Maharaj to prepare a special dish every day for the wedding celebrations. When Shobha objects, pointing out that Maharaj is loyal to Karan, Tulsi reassures her that she is determined to reunite the entire family through the wedding festivities.

Meanwhile, the women from Gautam's family begin rehearsing for a dance performance. Watching them, Raunak and Samaira make fun of their performance, calling them "circus jokers" and saying they are glad they don't have to participate. Hearing this, Tulsi reprimands them and asks them to join the rehearsals. However, Karan's children refuse to take part in any wedding rituals. Tulsi firmly tells them that they will not only dance but also apply mehndi as part of the celebrations.

Later, Karan asks his children where Garima is. Samaira covers for her, claiming that she is at a friend's house. On the other hand, Tulsi meets Karan's friend Shubhash and invites him to Shanti Niketan. When Shubhash arrives, Karan is left stunned. Confused, Shubhash questions Karan about why he lied to him. Seizing the opportunity, Tulsi asks Karan and his children to get ready for the wedding functions. Left with no choice in front of his friend, Karan instructs his children to attend all the ceremonies and pretend to be happy, bringing the episode to an end.