'See You All Again Soon': Did Rohit Chandel Hint At TV Comeback As Sairaab Goes Off-Air? |

Rohit Chandel has seemingly hinted at his television comeback following his bail in the POCSO case. As his show Sairaab, co-starring Madirakshi Mundle and Krishna Kaul, is set to go off-air, Rohit took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for the show and his fans. Sharing his gratitude, the actor wrote, “Though Sairaab is ending, our bond remains. I look forward to seeing you all again very soon in the next chapter!” His post has now left fans wondering if he was hinting at his next television project.

Rohit Chandel On Sairaab Going Off-Air

Talking about the character he played in Sairaab, Rohit wrote, “Playing Ishaan was a special journey for me and I will always cherish the memories we created together.” He also thanked his team and co-stars for standing by him and supporting him throughout his journey on the show.

“Your unwavering support and warmth during my tough times mean more to me than words can express. You truly felt like family,” he added. Rohit shared the note shortly after he was granted bail following nearly two months in custody.

The actor also expressed his gratitude towards his fans, thanking them for their “unconditional love and constant encouragement.” His closing remark, in which he mentioned meeting fans again “very soon”, sparked speculation about his return to television. Fans were quick to react, with one writing, “Waiting for new project.”

Rohit Chandel’s exit from Sairaab came after his arrest in July 2026 in connection with a POCSO case. He was accused by a 16-year-old girl of stalking, repeatedly calling, harassing and allegedly assaulting her. Following his arrest, the makers eventually moved ahead with Krishna Kaul as the new Ishaan, with Kaul officially replacing Rohit as the male lead in July. Rohit remained in custody for nearly two months before a Mumbai Sessions Court reportedly granted him bail on September 10, 2026. The court, while granting bail, noted the seriousness of the alleged offence and imposed conditions, including that Rohit must not contact the complainant or her family.