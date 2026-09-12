'Yato Dharmastato Jayaḥ': Television Actor Rohit Chandel's FIRST Post After Bail, Celebrates Release Amid POCSO Case With Spiritual Note

‘Yato Dharmastato Jayaḥ’: Television Actor Rohit Chandel Shares First Post After Bail, Celebrates His Release Amid POCSO Case |

Television actor Rohit Chandel was spotted after being granted bail following nearly two months in custody in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case. Pictures of the actor surfaced online after his release, showing him accompanied by his lawyer Savina Bedi, brother Mohit and sister Harshana Chandel.

Rohit Chandel’s First Post After Bail

Rohit shared a picture of himself standing waist-deep in the sea, dressed in a traditional white dhoti. With his back towards the camera, he is seen folding his hands in prayer as waves roll around him. The actor captioned the post, “Yato Dharmastato Jayaḥ,” which means, “Where there is righteousness, there is victory.”

Rohit Chandel’s First Look After Bail

In the first pictures of Rohit after his release, the actor was seen wearing a pink T-shirt paired with white trousers. He was seen speaking with his lawyer and family members, as per Saas Bahu Aur Saazish. So far, neither Rohit nor his family has issued a personal statement on social media following his release.

Following the bail order, Rohit’s family shared a note on social media expressing their relief and gratitude. The statement read, “Our family feels a profound sense of relief and deep gratitude today as the honourable court has granted bail to Rohit.” They added that after enduring a difficult period, they were overjoyed to welcome Rohit back home.

Why Was Rohit Chandel Arrested?

Rohit Chandel was arrested by Mumbai Police in July 2026 after a 16-year-old girl, who was reportedly acquainted with the actor, accused him of stalking, repeatedly calling and harassing her. According to the complaint, Chandel allegedly contacted the minor multiple times from his own number as well as other phone numbers. The complaint further alleged that on July 5, he confronted the girl near her residence, chased her, abused her and assaulted her. Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 12 of the POCSO Act, along with Sections 78 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and arrested the actor. Chandel was subsequently remanded to judicial custody and remained in custody for nearly two months before being granted bail.

The allegations remain part of an ongoing legal case and have not been established as proven facts. Rohit has not publicly commented on the allegations. His lawyer has subsequently raised alleged discrepancies in the case documents and chargesheet during the bail proceedings.