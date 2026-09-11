Rohit Chandel Granted Bail In POCSO Case: Sairaab Actress Madirakshi Mundle Reacts As Family Issues Statement |

Sairaab actor Rohit Chandel has been granted bail in a POCSO case nearly two months after being taken into custody. Following the development, his family released a statement expressing a “profound sense of relief”. Sairaab actress and Rohit’s former co-star Madirakshi Mundle reacted to the statement, sharing a brief message of support.

Madirakshi commented on the family’s statement, writing, “Thank God” along with a red heart emoji.

Rohit Chandel Family’s Statement As He Gets Bail

In their statement, Rohit’s family said, “Our family feels a profound sense of relief and deep gratitude today as the Honorable Court has granted bail to Rohit. After enduring what has been the most painful period of our lives, we are overjoyed to finally welcome him back home.”

The family further said that they maintained faith in the judiciary throughout the process and believed that the truth would prevail. They added that they would continue to fully cooperate with the legal process and present the facts as the matter proceeds.

The family also expressed their gratitude to their advocate, Saveena Bedi Sanchar, as well as Rohit’s fans and well-wishers, for supporting them and keeping them in their prayers throughout the difficult period. They concluded the statement by saying, “Your unwavering love, prayers and steadfast support kept our family strong through our darkest moments.”

Rohit Chandel, known for his roles in Sairaab, Pandya Store and Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, was arrested by Mumbai’s Ghatkopar Police on July 10, 2026, after a 16-year-old girl allegedly accused him of stalking, repeatedly contacting, harassing and assaulting her. According to reports, the girl and Chandel were acquainted, and the complaint alleged that he had contacted her using multiple phone numbers before allegedly confronting her near her residence on July 5. Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with Sections 78, 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).