'You Will Love What You See': Kumkum Bhagya Fame Krishna Kaul Replaces Rohit Chandel As Sairaab's Lead Amid POCSO Row

Kumkum Bhagya Fame Krishna Kaul Replaces Rohit Chandel As Sairaab's Lead Amid POCSO Row |

There had been much speculation about who would step into the lead role in Sairaab following Rohit Chandel's arrest in the POCSO case. Putting all rumours to rest, television actor Krishna Kaul and the makers officially announced that he has replaced Rohit as the male lead in the Star Plus show. Sharing the news, Krishna sought love and positivity from his fans, who soon flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Krishna took to social media to announce that he is the new lead of Sairaab. Sharing a series of pictures with his co-star Madirakshi Mundle, he wrote, "You will love what you see. Only love, positivity and kindness are the tools with which the show is being made. Hope it reaches you!"

Krishna Kaul is a popular television actor best known for playing Ranbir Kohli in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, a role that earned him widespread recognition. He has also appeared in shows like Tenali Rama and Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, and is known for his charming screen presence and versatile performances across genres.

Speaking about joining Sairaab, Krishna said, "I'm genuinely thrilled to be joining the family of Sairaab. The love that audiences have already showered on the show is incredible, and stepping into a story that has connected so beautifully with viewers is both exciting and a huge responsibility." He also praised Madirakshi, calling her a phenomenal performer, and said he is looking forward to sharing screen space with her and creating memorable moments together on the show.

Krishna further shared that he believes his character, Ishaan, has many layers to explore. He added, "I've always believed that every show comes into your life for a reason, and Sairaab feels like the perfect next step in my journey as an actor. The character has so many layers, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the chemistry, drama, romance and so much more that's in store."

Read Also Rohit Chandel Denied Bail In POCSO Case; Sairaab Actor To Remain In Judicial Custody

Rohit's exit from Sairaab comes days after he was arrested by Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to police, the actor has been accused by a 16-year-old girl of allegedly stalking, repeatedly calling, harassing and assaulting her. He has been booked under the relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, a law enacted to protect children below the age of 18 from sexual offences, along with sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The new episodes of Sairaab release every day at 7.30 pm, only on Star Plus, and stream anytime on JioHotstar.