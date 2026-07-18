Rohit Chandel Denied Bail In POCSO Case; Sairaab Actor To Remain In Judicial Custody |

Sairaab actor Rohit Chandel had filed a bail plea before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court. However, the latest reports suggest that the actor's bail application has been rejected. His plea was heard on July 17, 2026, but the court denied him relief.

According to a report by Telly Express, Rohit will continue to remain in judicial custody following the rejection of his bail plea. The judicial records have not specified the reason behind the court's decision.

Reports further suggest that the matter may be listed for hearing again on Monday. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the next hearing as of now. Until then, Rohit will remain in judicial custody as the legal proceedings continue.

Rohit was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 10, 2026, after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, repeatedly calling and harassing her, and later verbally and physically assaulting her near her residence on July 5. According to the complaint, the actor allegedly continued contacting the minor from multiple phone numbers despite being blocked. The police booked him under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with Sections 78 (stalking), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult/provocation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following his arrest, Rohit was produced before a Special POCSO Court and was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Amid the ongoing legal proceedings, Rohit Chandel has reportedly been replaced as the male lead of Sairaab to ensure that the show's shooting continues without disruption. According to multiple reports, Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh has been approached and is almost finalised to step into Rohit's role opposite Madirakshi Mundle. While reports claim that only the final paperwork remains, neither the makers nor the channel have officially announced the casting change. Sagar himself recently confirmed that he has been approached for the role but clarified that "nothing is confirmed" as of now.