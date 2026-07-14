'Nothing Is Confirmed': Sagar Parekh On Replacing Rohit Chandel In Sairaab

Sagar Parekh Reveals If he Is Replacing Rohit Chandel In Sairaab | Instagram

Sairaab actor Rohit Chandel was arrested a few days ago after a complaint was filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. While the investigation into the case is currently ongoing, there have been reports about the makers looking for a replacement for Rohit in the Star Plus show.

According to reports, Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh was being considered to replace Rohit in Sairaab. Parekh confirmed to India Forums that he was approached, but nothing has been finalised. He said, "Yes, I have been approached, but nothing is confirmed."

Rohit Chandel POCSO Act Case

Reportedly, the complaint against Rohit was filed by a 16-year-old minor co-actor, who alleged that the actor had stalked, harassed, and physically assaulted her. According to reports, police have stated that during the interrogation, Rohit admitted to contacting the minor. He was remanded to custody by a special court.

Madirakshi Mundle reacts

While talking about Rohit's arrest, Madirakshi Mundle, who is seen opposite Rohit in Sairaab, told Bombay Times, "I had no idea. I have just got to know about this. Currently, on the show, the focus is on my family track, so the shoot will not be affected at the moment. I don't want to comment any further. I just hope everything is resolved."

The actress added, "I believe it's important to hear both sides of the story before forming an opinion. Right now, we're only seeing one perspective. Since one side has a much bigger public platform, it's even more important for the media—and all of us—to understand both sides before drawing conclusions."

Amid the whole controversy, no statement has been shared by Rohit's team or family yet.

Talking about Sairaab, let's wait and watch whether Sagar will replace Rohit or not.