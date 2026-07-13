Rohit Chandel's Sairaab Co-Star Madirakshi Mundle DELETES Instagram Account After Reacting To His Arrest In Minor Assault Case

Rohit Chandel's Co-Star Madirakshi Mundle's Instagram Disappears |

Television actor Rohit Chandel, who is currently seen in the TV serial Sairaab, was arrested by the Mumbai Police from his residence in Dahisar on Friday, July 10, in connection with allegations of stalking, repeatedly calling, harassing, and assaulting a 16-year-old girl. A case has been registered against the 29-year-old actor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Madirakshi Mundle's Instagram Account Deleted

Following the news of his arrest, Rohit’s Sairaab co-star Madirakshi Mundle reacted to the matter and urged people not to form opinions without hearing both sides of the story. Shortly after her comments surfaced, the actress' Instagram account appeared to have been deleted, drawing attention from social media users. It remains unclear whether the account was deactivated by her or removed for any other reason.

Upon searching for Mundle's Instagram handle, users are currently seeing the message, "Sorry, this page isn’t available." The reason for the account's unavailability has not been confirmed.

What Madirakshi Mundle Said About Rohit Mundle's Arrest

Speaking to Bombay Times, Madirakshi said that she was unaware of the situation and had only recently learned about the allegations. She shared that the ongoing storyline of the show currently revolves around her family track and that the shoot would not be affected at the moment.

"I don't want to comment any further. I just hope everything is resolved,” she said.

The actress further stressed the importance of considering all aspects of a case before reaching a conclusion. "I believe it's important to hear both sides of the story before forming an opinion. Right now, we're only seeing one perspective. Since one side has a much bigger public platform, it's even more important for the media, and all of us, to understand both sides before drawing conclusions," she added.

The allegations against Rohit Chandel are currently under investigation, and further developments in the case are awaited.