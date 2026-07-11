 TV Actor Rohit Chandel Arrested Under POCSO Act Over Alleged Stalking, Harassment & Assault Of 16-Year-Old Girl; Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTV Actor Rohit Chandel Arrested Under POCSO Act Over Alleged Stalking, Harassment & Assault Of 16-Year-Old Girl; Probe Underway

TV Actor Rohit Chandel Arrested Under POCSO Act Over Alleged Stalking, Harassment & Assault Of 16-Year-Old Girl; Probe Underway

Rohit Chandel was arrested by Mumbai Police on Friday (July 10) after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, repeatedly calling, harassing and assaulting her. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and relevant BNS sections. The investigation is underway.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, July 11, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
TV Actor Rohit Chandel Arrested Under POCSO Act Over Alleged Stalking, Harassment & Assault Of 16-Year-Old Girl; Probe Underway
Rohit Chandel Arrested | Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Rohit Chandel, known for his roles in Sairaab, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, and Pandya Store, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly stalking, repeatedly calling, harassing, and assaulting a 16-year-old girl. A case has been registered against the 29-year-old actor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Rohit Chandel Arrested Under POCSO Act

According to a report in Times of India, police officials from the Pant Nagar Police arrested Chandel from his residence in Dahisar on Friday, July 10. He was subsequently produced before a special POCSO court, which remanded him to police custody. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Read Also
Caretaker Arrested For Stealing Gold Jewellery, Watches Worth ₹25 Lakh From Raveena Tandon's...
Caretaker Arrested For Stealing Gold Jewellery, Watches Worth ₹25 Lakh From Raveena Tandon's...

Rohit Chandel Chased & Assaulted Minor

As per the complaint filed by the minor, Chandel allegedly made repeated calls to her mobile phone using his own number as well as multiple other numbers, causing her distress. The complaint further alleges that on July 5, the actor confronted the girl near her residential building in Mumbai's eastern suburbs. He allegedly chased her, picked up an argument, verbally abused her, and assaulted her by hitting her with his hands.

"Following the complaint, a case was registered and the accused has been placed under arrest. Further probe is underway in the case," a police official said.

As of now, neither the actor nor his representatives have issued a public statement regarding the allegations. The investigation remains ongoing.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source