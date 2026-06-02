Caretaker Arrested For Stealing Gold Jewellery, Watches Worth ₹25 Lakh From Raveena Tandon's Brother's Mumbai House

A woman who had been closely associated with Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s family for several years has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with an alleged theft of jewellery and luxury watches worth around Rs 25 lakh.

According to a News18 report, the 47-year-old woman worked as a caretaker for Raveena’s 86-year-old mother, Veena Tandon, and had been regularly visiting the family’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area since 2020. Investigators believe her familiarity with the household gave her access to different sections of the home.

The case came to light after valuables reportedly went missing from the residence of Raveena’s brother, film producer Rajiv Tandon. Police allege that the accused broke open a locker kept in the house and stole gold and diamond jewellery belonging to Veena Tandon. Two expensive watches owned by Rajiv Tandon were also allegedly taken.

The theft was reportedly discovered on October 2, 2025, when family members opened the locker while preparing for the Dussehra festival. They allegedly found signs of forced entry and realised several valuable items were missing.

As per the complaint filed by Rajiv Tandon, the stolen articles included gold bangles, necklaces, rings, earrings, a diamond-studded mangalsutra, and other diamond jewellery. The total value of the missing items has been estimated at nearly Rs 25 lakh.

Reports suggest that when the family first questioned the caretaker about the missing valuables, she denied any involvement. However, following a police investigation and the filing of a formal complaint, the woman was taken into custody.

Investigators have reportedly recovered some of the stolen watches during the course of the probe. However, a significant portion of the jewellery remains missing.

According to reports, the accused allegedly informed the family that the jewellery had been given to another individual and assured them it would be returned. Despite those assurances, the valuables were reportedly never recovered, prompting Rajiv Tandon to approach the police.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue efforts to trace and recover the remaining jewellery and determine whether others may have been involved in the alleged theft.