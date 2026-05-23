'Remain Humane And Balanced...': Raveena Tandon Reacts To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's 'Eliminate Stray Dogs' Campaign

After Sonam Bajwa and Sonu Sood, now actress Raveena Tandon has reacted to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's 'eliminate stray dogs' campaign. She took to Instagram to share a long note in which she has requested the CM to create compassionate solutions for dogs.

She wrote, "Honourable CM Bhagwant Mann ji. The recent observations around the Supreme Court verdict on stray animal management have sparked important conversations across the country. While public safety is extremely important, I sincerely hope the interpretation and implementation of the verdict continues to remain humane and balanced. Compassionate solutions such as sterilisation, vaccination, proper shelters and structured rehabilitation can help protect both citizens and animals."

The actress further wrote, "I truly believe that with the support of authorities, animal welfare organisations and experts, Punjab can set an example of handling this sensitive issue with both responsibility and kindness. How we treat the voiceless ultimately reflects who we are as a society."

Bhagwant Mann's Tweet On Stray Dogs

After the Supreme Court ordered the removal of stray dogs from public places, Mann tweeted that the campaign to 'eliminate stray and deadly dogs' will start in the state from Friday.

He wrote, "After the decision of the Honorable Supreme Court, the Punjab government will start a major campaign from tomorrow to eliminate stray and deadly dogs that pose a threat to the lives of children and passersby. Thank you Supreme Court… (sic)."

ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਕੱਲ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰੇਗੀ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਹਗੀਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ ਬਣੇ ਅਵਾਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਜਾਨਲੇਵਾ ਕੁੱਤਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵੱਡੀ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ..ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 21, 2026

His tweets didn't go down well with many people on social media, and Sonam Bajwa was one of the first celebs to react to it.

Sonam Bajwa On 'Eliminate Stray Dogs' Campaign

On Friday, Sonam posted on Instagram, "The Supreme Court did NOT order mass elimination of stray dogs. The Court spoke about regulated removal from sensitive public spaces with sterilization, vaccination and sheltering. Not wiping dogs off the streets. Where are the shelters? Where is the infrastructure? This absolutely cannot become a death sentence for voiceless animals. Public safety matters. Human lives matter. But compassion and responsibility matter too."

Till now, Mann has not reacted to the backlash he is facing because of his tweet.