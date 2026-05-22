'Cannot Become A Death Sentence For Voiceless Animals...': Sonam Bajwa STRONGLY Reacts To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's 'Eliminate Stray Dogs' Campaign

Sonam Bajwa / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | Instagram

After the Supreme Court ordered the removal of stray dogs from public places, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted that the campaign to 'eliminate stray and deadly dogs' will start in the state from Friday. His tweet has not gone down well with many people, including the Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa.

Sonam shared a log note on Instagram about it and strongly reacted to Mann's tweet. In her post, she has tried to explain the order of the Supreme Court and also raised questions about the shelters and the infrastructure for the animals.

The actress wrote, "Honourable CM Bhagwant Maan Ji, The Supreme Court did NOT order mass elimination of stray dogs. The Court spoke about regulated removal from sensitive public spaces with sterilization, vaccination and sheltering. Not wiping dogs off the streets. Where are the shelters? Where is the infrastructure? This absolutely cannot become a death sentence for voiceless animals. Public safety matters. Human lives matter. But compassion and responsibility matter too. A heartfelt request to the Hon'ble CM to please reconsider this approach and choose a compassionate, humane solution in this (sic)."

She further requested the CM to bring animal welfare NGOs, veterinarians, local authorities, and public safety experts to work towards a humane, practical, and sensitive solution for dogs.

The Border 2 actress concluded the note by writing, "How we treat the voiceless ultimately reflects who we are as a society (sic)."

A content creator took to Instagram to share a video of how people of Punjab are compassionate towards stray dogs. Watch the video below...

Bhagwant Mann's Tweet On Stray Dogs

On Thursday, Mann tweeted, "After the decision of the Honorable Supreme Court, the Punjab government will start a major campaign from tomorrow to eliminate stray and deadly dogs that pose a threat to the lives of children and passersby. Thank you Supreme Court… (sic)."

ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਕੱਲ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰੇਗੀ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਹਗੀਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ ਬਣੇ ਅਵਾਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਜਾਨਲੇਵਾ ਕੁੱਤਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵੱਡੀ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ..ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 21, 2026

The CM has not yet reacted to the backlash that he has been facing because of his tweet.