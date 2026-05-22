'Hame Is Order Ko Rukwana Hai': Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood Opposes Bhagwant Mann's Stray Dog Removal Order In Punjab- Watch VIDEO

Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood Opposes Bhagwant Mann's Stray Dog Removal Order In Punjab |

Bhagwant Mann on Friday reportedly ordered the removal of stray dogs from public places across Punjab. Reacting to the same, Sonu Sood took to social media to voice his concern for stray dogs, stating that "Killing stray dogs is not a solution." However, the actor also acknowledged that there are cases where stray dogs attack people, but emphasized that not every dog behaves the same way.

Seemingly reacting to the Punjab CM’s order, Sonu said, "Maine aaj hi subh ek tweet dekha jisme hamare honorable CM Punjab ne ek order diya tha ki jitney roadside dogs hain unhe pakad kar le jaya jaye, pata nahi phir unke sath kya hoga..." Sonu further claimed that he came across several videos related to the issue and found many of them “disturbing.”

Expressing his disagreement with the order, Sonu added, "Insaan sirf khitaabein likh sakta hai, lekin wafadari ki baat krein to wo sirf dog hi hote hain jinse wafadari hoti hai." He further admitted that there are certain dogs in some colonies that attack children or residents, and people are often aware of which specific dogs are aggressive. According to him, such dogs can be handled separately, but removing or killing all stray dogs is not the right solution.

Uploading the video on social media, Sonu urged people to spread the message widely. "Hame is order ko rukwana hai," said the actor while addressing the Punjab government’s decision. He also suggested that the government should instead create shelters and homes for stray dogs so they can live safely and peacefully. Sonu added that he is personally doing whatever he can to help stray dogs find shelter. Calling them a "wafadar kaum," the actor urged people to come forward and support the cause.

Sonu Sood captioned the post with, "They guard our streets, love without conditions, and ask for nothing in return. Killing stray dogs is not a solution.. compassion is. Protect them. Feed them. Let them live." Soon after, several fans flooded the comment section with heart and clapping emojis, supporting the actor’s message.

Bhagwant Mann recently addressed the growing issue of stray dog attacks in Punjab and reportedly directed authorities to remove stray dogs from public places to ensure public safety. The Punjab CM stated that several incidents involving dog attacks, especially on children and elderly people, have created fear among residents. Stressing that citizen safety remains the government’s priority, Mann reportedly instructed officials to take immediate action and shift stray dogs away from crowded residential and public areas.