Rahul Roy Gets Support From Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher & Other Celebs Amid Criticism For Making Reels With Content Creator

Actor Rahul Roy, who rose to fame with the film Aashiqui in 1990, received an outpouring of support from the film industry after he addressed online criticism over his recent music video appearances with content creator Dr Vanita Ghadhage D.

On April 30, Roy took to Instagram to respond to trolls questioning his work choices, while also opening up about his life after suffering a brain stroke. He clarified that the music videos drawing criticism were filmed before his health setback.

Soon after his note went live, several celebrities rallied behind the actor in the comments section. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Good luck to you Rahul." Actor Sonu Sood commented, "Keep Rocking Brother." Television host and actor Maniesh Paul added, "Love and respect sir. More power to you."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also showed support. He wrote, "You are the BESTEST." Actress Shilpa Shirodkar commented, "We must to do what we have to do Rahul❤️ let the others do the talking 🤗 All the best to you forever."

Other celebs like Nikitin Dheer, Tina Datta, Karanvir Bohra, Tannaz Irani, Vatsal Sheth, Apurva Agnihotri and Mahhi Vij also extended support.

In his note, Roy wrote, "I do my work with honesty and humility. I have some legal dues to pay, and they are not from today—they date back to a time before I had the brain stroke. If you mock my simplicity or my struggles, or troll me, it says less about me and more about you. If you truly care so much, then help me find good and meaningful work so I can pay off my cases."

He further added, "At least I am earning through hard work, not by making fun of others. And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to keep working for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind engaged and gives me a sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt sometimes, but you cannot break me."

Roy’s recent music videos have received mixed reactions on social media, with some viewers expressing disappointment and suggesting that his on-screen presence felt different.

The actor rose to fame with the blockbuster Aashiqui, where his pairing with Anu Aggarwal became iconic. He later featured in films such as Junoon, Sapne Saajan Ke, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, and Gumrah, and also won the first season of Bigg Boss.

In 2020, Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil and underwent a long recovery. He was last seen in Agra, directed by Kanu Behl. Although the film premiered at international festivals before releasing in India in 2025, it did not perform well at the box office.