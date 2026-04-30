'You Cannot Break Me': Rahul Roy Slams Critics Mocking His Work Choices After Brain Stroke, Says He Works To Pay Legal Dues

Actor Rahul Roy responded strongly to online criticism over his recent appearances in music videos with content creator Dr Vanita Ghadhage D. On Thursday (April 30), he shared a note on Instagram to address trolls who questioned his work choices.

Opening up about his personal and professional struggles following a brain stroke, he clarified that the music videos drawing criticism were shot before his health setback.

In his post, Roy wrote, "I do my work with honesty and humility. I have some legal dues to pay, and they are not from today—they date back to a time before I had the brain stroke. If you mock my simplicity or my struggles, or troll me, it says less about me and more about you. If you truly care so much, then help me find good and meaningful work so I can pay off my cases."

The 60-year-old actor added, "At least I am earning through hard work, not by making fun of others. And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to keep working for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind engaged and gives me a sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt sometimes, but you cannot break me."

Soon after he shared the post, several Bollywood celebrities offered support. In the comments section, Farah Khan wrote, "Good luck to you Rahul." Sonu Sood commented, "Keep Rocking Brother."

Maniesh Paul wrote, "Love and respect sir. More power to you."

Roy’s recent music video appearances sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers expressing disappointment and suggesting that his presence felt less natural than before.

The 1990 film Aashiqui remains Roy’s biggest claim to fame, where his pairing with Anu Aggarwal became popular. The film’s music and romantic storyline turned both actors into overnight stars. Over the years, Roy went on to appear in several films including Junoon, Sapne Saajan Ke, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, and Gumrah. He also won the first season of Bigg Boss.

In 2020, Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil, leading to a prolonged recovery period.

On the work front, he was last seen in Agra, directed by Kanu Behl. Although the film toured several international festivals before its release in India in 2025, it did not perform well at the box office.