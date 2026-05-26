'This Is Horrific': Raveena Tandon Reacts To Video Of Coimbatore Man Hurling Kerosene Bombs At Woman's House For Rejecting Him

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon strongly reacted to the shocking incident in Coimbatore where a woman’s house was allegedly attacked with kerosene-filled bottles by a man whose advances she had reportedly rejected.

On Tuesday (May 26), the actress shared her anger and concern over the incident through her Instagram story after a video related to the attack went viral on social media. Reacting to the disturbing case, Raveena wrote, "This is horrific. These men should be given the harshest sentencing. May they never see sunlight again."

Known for speaking openly on social and public issues, Raveena often uses her social media platforms to share her opinions on incidents that raise concerns about women’s safety and justice.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Thondamuthur area of Coimbatore. The accused, identified as Karthik, allegedly targeted the woman’s residence by throwing kerosene-filled bottles after she stopped communicating with him.

Police said the woman narrowly escaped harm as she was inside the house studying at the time of the attack. CCTV footage from the area has reportedly been recovered, and an investigation is currently underway.

The complaint was filed by the woman’s father, Sundaramurthy, who works as a fitter at Thaliyur Town Panchayat. He told police that his daughter had met Karthik while studying at a college in Coimbatore, and the two were later involved in a relationship.

🚨 SHOCKING! Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Boy throws petrol bomb at girl's house after love proposal rejection. CCTV footage sparks outrage & safety concerns. pic.twitter.com/RzOCA3jrru — indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) May 25, 2026

However, the woman reportedly decided to end the relationship after learning that Karthik allegedly had more than 31 criminal cases registered against him, including cases related to murder and robbery across different police stations in Tamil Nadu.

Police further stated that even after the breakup, Karthik allegedly continued to harass the woman and pressured her to resume the relationship.

\Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and others.