Who Is Replacing Rohit Chandel In Sairaab? THIS Anupamaa Star Reportedly Bags Lead Role Amid Minor Assault Case

Who Is Replacing Rohit Chandel In Sairaab? |

Sairaab actor Rohit Chandel has been making headlines after being booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following allegations by a minor, who accused him of being allegedly abused and physically assaulted. As the legal proceedings continue, Rohit is reportedly unable to honour his professional commitments. According to reports, the makers of Sairaab have now decided to replace the lead actor to ensure the show's shoot remains on track. But who is likely to step into Rohit's role?

Who Will Replace Rohit Chandel In Sairaab Amid Ongoing Legal Proceedings?

According to an India Forums report, Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh has been finalised to replace Rohit Chandel as the male lead in Sairaab. The report states that only the final paperwork remains before Sagar officially comes on board, following which he is expected to begin shooting. The makers are reportedly taking swift steps to avoid any disruption to the show's production schedule.

Rohit was arrested on July 10, 2026, in connection with allegations of harassment and physical assault involving a minor. Reports claim that the production house began searching for a replacement soon after his arrest. While several actors were reportedly considered for the role, Sagar Parekh is said to have emerged as the makers' preferred choice. However, an official announcement regarding his casting is still awaited.

Who Is Sagar Parekh?

Sagar Parekh is an Indian television actor from Patna, Bihar, who initially planned to become a chartered accountant before pursuing acting. He made his television debut with Gumraah: End of Innocence and gradually built his career with shows like Internet Wala Love, Rajaa Betaa, Meri Gudiya, Balika Vadhu 2, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Pandya Store. However, he rose to fame after replacing Paras Kalnawat as Samar Shah in the hit Star Plus show Anupamaa, a role that earned him widespread recognition. He later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and has since been seen in shows including Mera Balam Thanedar and Jagriti- Ek Nayi Subah, where he played Akash, one of his most recent prominent television roles.

Sairaab airs Monday to Sunday at 7.30 pm on Star Plus, with new episodes also streaming on JioHotstar.