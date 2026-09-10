Sairaab Fame Rohit Chandel Granted Bail After Nearly 2 Months In Custody Over POCSO Case: Report |

Television actor Rohit Chandel is reportedly expected to walk out of jail on September 11, 2026, nearly two months after being in custody. According to ABP News, the actor has been granted bail in the POCSO case registered at Ghatkopar Police Station, while the necessary paperwork is currently being processed.

If the paperwork is completed without any delay, Rohit is likely to be released from custody tomorrow. The reported development comes as a major relief for the actor, who has been in custody for nearly two months.

Rohit Chandel’s initial bail plea was rejected amid multiple discrepancies in the case records. A report stated that errors in the police and medical records allegedly contributed to the denial of his bail request. His occupation was reportedly recorded as “businessman” instead of actor, while his religion was also mentioned incorrectly in the chargesheet. His medical examination further listed his marital status as “married”, despite his claim that he is unmarried.

The report further stated that the court took note of the discrepancy in his marital status, while his lawyer argued that such errors in official records should not adversely affect the actor’s case. His next bail plea was subsequently rejected for the second time on July 22, after the minor complainant recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate.

Who Is Rohit Chandel?

Rohit Chandel is a television actor from Shahada in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district. Before entering showbiz, he pursued science and was also a professional-level cricketer, but eventually moved to Mumbai to pursue acting. His journey was not easy, as he has revealed that he faced around 90 rejections before landing his first commercial. He made his television debut with a brief role in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal in 2014 and went on to appear in shows including Chandragupta Maurya and Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, where he played Baji Rao. He later gained wider recognition as Dhawal Makwana in Pandya Store and also featured in the web series Escaype Live. Chandel’s latest television outing was Sairaab, which premiered on StarPlus on June 2, 2026.