Rohit Chandel POCSO Case Update: ‘Married’, ‘Businessman’ & Other Errors In Documents Leave Sairaab Actor Facing Major Setback

Rohit Chandel POCSO Case Update |

Former Sairaab actor Rohit Chandel was arrested on July 10, 2026, in connection with a POCSO case. The latest update reportedly highlights discrepancies in the chargesheet and other case documents, with Rohit’s lawyer claiming that the errors in the recorded details have seriously affected the actor’s professional life and livelihood.

Rohit has remained in custody for nearly two months since his arrest. According to ABP, several discrepancies have reportedly been found in the case documents. His occupation was listed as “businessman” in the chargesheet, although he works as an actor. His religion was also reportedly recorded as Muslim, while Rohit stated at the time of his arrest that he is a “Hindu Rajput.”

There is also reportedly a discrepancy regarding his marital status. While medical records list Rohit as “married,” he has maintained that he is “single.” Rohit reportedly stated that he lives alone and is unmarried, while his sister is married and his brother lives with their parents.

Rohit’s lawyer, Saveena Bedi Sachar, told ABP that these discrepancies in the documents have affected his bail proceedings. She said, “My client, Rohit Chandel, was incorrectly recorded as ‘married’ in the medical report even though he is unmarried. This incorrectly recorded information has had an impact on my client and has also affected his bail proceedings.”

The lawyer further said that the delay in the proceedings has caused “serious damage” to Rohit’s professional life and livelihood. Saveena added, “Rohit’s work opportunities and livelihood have been affected, and his reputation has suffered serious damage.”

The next hearing in Rohit’s POCSO case is scheduled for September 4, 2026.

Rohit Chandel is an Indian television actor who hails from Shahada in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district. He made his TV debut in 2014 with Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal and later appeared in shows including Chandragupta Maurya, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Pandya Store. He played Baji Rao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Dhawal Makwana in Pandya Store, while his other credits include Escaype Live. Most recently, he was seen as Ishaan in StarPlus’ Sairaab.