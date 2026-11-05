‘Saying Goodbye Is So Difficult’: Kanika Maheshwari Gets Emotional As Her Journey As Husna Aara Ends In Seher Hone Ko Hai - VIDEO | Instagram

Kanika Maheshwari, who essayed the negative character of Husna Aara in Seher Hone Ko Hai, is finding it difficult to bid goodbye to her role. The actress, who became popular for her signature catchphrase, "Haaye Gazab", admitted that she is emotional about wrapping up her journey on the show. Sharing her feelings, she wrote, "Will miss playing this character!"

Talking about her famous catchphrase and her character in Seher Hone Ko Hai, Kanika shared a video from the sets, revealing that it was her last day shooting for the show. She said, "Aaj haaye Gazab ka aakhiri din hai Seher Hone Ko Hai set pe. Na jane is kirdaar se kab itni mohabbat ho gayi ki mujhe pata hi nahi chala ki aaj use alwida kehne mein itni takleef ho rahi hai." She also recalled learning a new language, making new friends and receiving both love and hate from viewers for playing Husna. Expressing her attachment to the role, she added, "I will really miss playing Husna."

The actress also penned a heartfelt farewell note for her character, reflecting on how emotionally attached she had become to Husna. She wrote, "Some goodbyes are harder than others, especially when you are not just saying goodbye to a character but to an emotion you have lived with for so long." Kanika acknowledged that while actors know every character eventually has to come to an end, the journey often leaves them deeply attached to the roles they portray.

Expressing how certain characters stay with an actor long after their journey on screen ends, Kanika penned, "Kuch kirdaar sirf kahaani ka hissa nahi hote, woh dil mein utar jaate hain; parde par unka safar khatam ho jata hai, magar wo yaadon mein hamesha reh jaate hain."

Kanika also expressed gratitude to the audience for showering Husna with so much love and making the character memorable. While admitting that saying goodbye was difficult, she said she would rather celebrate the journey and everything it brought her than mourn its ending.