Seher Hone Ko Hai Controversy: Mridul Meena Breaks Silence On Rumoured Fallout With Baseer Ali After Unfollowing Row- FPJ Exclusive

Mridul Meena Breaks Silence On Rumoured Fallout With Baseer Ali After Unfollowing Row- FPJ Exclusive |

There have been speculations about Mridul Meena and Parth Samthaan allegedly being involved in a fight. Soon after the rumours surfaced, Baseer Ali, who was formerly managed by Mridul, unfollowed him on social media, triggering further theories about a fallout between them. Reacting to the buzz, Mridul Meena told Free Press Journal, "Truth will always come out, no matter how big the lies even."

In a conversation with FPJ, Mridul clarified, "I think people are very quick to judge and build stories without knowing the reality. Just because someone unfollows you doesn’t mean there is hatred or a problem. Sometimes it’s just about maintaining peace and staying away from unnecessary negativity.”

He further stated that he and Baseer have always shared a cordial relationship and denied any conflict between them. Mridul added, "Baseer Bhai and I have always shared a respectful and cordial bond. There has never been any kind of fallout or argument between us. I genuinely wish him well, and there is no bitterness from my side."

He also criticised the way narratives are formed online, saying such speculation can damage reputations. Mridul said, “What bothers me is how easily things are twisted and presented in a way that creates confusion among audiences. As public figures, we understand attention comes with the space, but there should also be a sense of responsibility in how narratives are built."

Mridul concluded by saying he believes in "keeping things real" and that he "don’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone because the truth eventually finds its way." He added that he would "rather focus on work and let his actions speak louder than these baseless assumptions."

His clarification came after Baseer addressed unfollowing Mridul, stating, "Yes, I have unfollowed Mridul, it's nothing personal, just that I don't want to get dragged into the matter and stay away."