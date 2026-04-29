'I Don't Want To Get Dragged...': Baseer Ali Finally Reacts To Unfollowing Mridul Meena Amid Parth Samthaan Row

Baseer Ali Finally Reacts To Unfollowing Mridul Meena Amid Parth Samthaan Row |

Bigg Boss fame Baseer Ali has finally reacted to the ongoing controversy involving Parth Samthaan and Mridul Meena. He admitted to unfollowing Rishita Kothari’s boyfriend amid the row but clarified that there is no personal rift between them. So, what really happened? Did Baseer side with Parth by unfollowing Mridul on social media?

Baseer said to India Forum, "Yes, I have unfollowed Mridul." The reality TV personality further clarified, "It's nothing personal, just that I don't want to get dragged into the matter and stay away." Baseer further clarified "Mridul and I are cordial, nothing happened between us."

Despite Baseer saying that nothing happened between the two, many fans believed that Baseer did so in order to take a subtle stand for Parth. However, his response suggests that the actor wants to remain neutral in the ongoing controversy.

The controversy involving Parth Samthaan and Mridul Meena appears to have stemmed from reported tensions on the sets of their show and the online chatter that followed. Reports suggested there was an alleged disagreement or heated exchange involving Parth and his co-star Rishita Kothari, which led to speculation of a fallout. As the rumours gained traction, Mridul, stepped in and publicly reacted, warning against "defamation" and false narratives. At the same time, Rishita downplayed the situation, clarifying that such moments of disagreement can happen on set and do not define overall relationships, calling them normal creative differences. Overall, the issue seems to be less of a confirmed feud and more of a mix of on-set misunderstandings and amplified social media speculation.

Rishita said in her statement, "Every set has its moments of stress and creative differences, but I believe in maintaining respect. I would prefer not to fuel speculation. Some people have been dragging me and Mridul from day one, and when narratives are pushed repeatedly, it can feel amplified beyond reality."