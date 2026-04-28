'While They Waste Their Energy On Us…': Seher Hone Ko Hai Actress Rishita Kothari's Boyfriend Mridul Meena Drops Cryptic Post Amid Parth Samthaan Row

Seher Hone Ko Hai Actress Rishita Kothari's Boyfriend Mridul Meena Drops Cryptic Post Amid Parth Samthaan Row |

Seher Hone Ko Hai actress Rishita Kothari’s boyfriend Mridul Meena was targeted by trolls, who blamed him for allegedly having a fight with Parth Samthaan and accused him of buying bots against the actor. Mridul dismissed these allegations, calling them false and misleading, and has now shared a fresh post on social media addressing the hate.

Mridul uploaded a video on Instagram showcasing the scenic view from the hotel where he is staying during his Maldives vacation. While capturing the visuals, he added STFU as the background track and took a subtle dig at trolls through his caption, writing, "While they waste their energy on us, we keep collecting memories and miles."

A few days earlier, Mridul had released a statement on social media, asserting, "Defamation won’t be tolerated. Keep it respectful." In the same statement, he addressed platforms like X, Instagram and others for sharing "false, misleading or defamatory content," and criticised people for posting without any factual basis. He also urged media and influencers to hear both sides before forming conclusions.

Mridul further stated that he has been focusing on his work over the past two months and emphasised that negative PR would not affect him. He added, "The people who truly know me and have worked with me know exactly who I am and what kind of person I am." He also appealed to fans to support anyone they wish, but not at the cost of damaging someone’s reputation or mental peace.

He concluded by warning trolls that strict legal action would be taken against those spreading allegations without evidence, while urging everyone to remain "responsible, fair and respectful."

Speculation around Mridul and Parth suggests there may have been behind-the-scenes tension within their professional circle, with online chatter linking Mridul to alleged negative PR and bot-driven trolling targeting Parth. However, these remain unverified claims, largely driven by social media narratives rather than confirmed developments.