'Paid Content Is Being Pushed': Seher Hone Ko Hai Actress Rishita Kothari's Boyfriend Mridul Meena Calls Out Negative PR Amid Parth Samthaan Row, Issues New Statement

Seher Hone Ko Hai Actress Rishita Kothari's BF Mridul Meena Calls Out Negative PR Amid Parth Samthaan Row, Issues New Statement |

Seher Hone Ko Hai actress Rishita Kothari’s boyfriend Mridul Meena recently found himself at the center of a controversy after Parth Samthaan announced a social media detox. Speculation surfaced online claiming that Mridul was allegedly behind bots being used against Parth. However, Mridul dismissed these allegations, calling them "false and defamatory." In a recent interview, he further addressed how audiences are being misled.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mridul said, "What we are witnessing today is not organic conversation, it’s a curated narrative. Paid content is being pushed in a way that it looks real, and that is where the audience gets misled." He also urged fans and viewers to not equate trending content with truth, emphasizing the importance of questioning the source before believing any narrative.

Mridul further stated that he had already clarified via his social media story that the video circulating online was nothing but a PR stunt. He said, "There is a deliberate attempt to package something fabricated as reality."

He went on to explain how misinformation spreads rapidly, often outpacing the truth. According to him, by the time facts are verified, narratives have already taken hold, leaving little room for correction. "Once people form an opinion, it becomes very difficult to reverse it," added Mridul.

Calling the entire situation frustrating, Mridul said he believes this is an attempt to tarnish his image. He expressed disappointment over how quickly narratives are created and accepted without verification.

He also asserted that while he will continue to speak up against what he believes is wrong, he will avoid engaging in unnecessary back-and-forth. Concluding his statement, he said, "Truth doesn’t need manipulation or amplification. It stands tall on its own, and eventually, everything built on falsehood falls apart."

Amid the ongoing and largely unaddressed situation between Parth and Mridul, Rishita also shared a statement, saying, "I was told "it's a man's world, you have to bear it." But slowly, that silence started to weigh on me."