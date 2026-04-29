Seher Hone Ko Hai Row: Kanika Maheshwari Faces Backlash For Backing Rishita Kothari, Says 'It Feels Disheartening'

Kanika Maheshwari Faces Backlash For Backing Rishita Kothari, Says 'It Feels Disheartening' |

Colors TV’s Seher Hone Ko Hai has grabbed headlines after Parth Samthaan announced a social media detox, while Rishita Kothari and her boyfriend Mridul Meena were trolled for allegedly having a fallout with the lead actor. Amid the backlash, co-star Kanika Maheshwari came out in support of Rishita, urging her not to focus on the hate. However, Kanika herself soon faced heavy trolling for backing her co-star. Addressing the situation, she released a statement, saying, "It feels disheartening."

Kanika shared a note on her Instagram story, writing, "A few days back I noticed a lot of backlash coming my way just for putting up a simple comment, and it was honestly very upsetting and disappointing." She further added that a bond is naturally built with the cast and crew while working together on a set. Kanika said her comment supporting Rishita came from a sense of "togetherness and the shared effort of creating something beautiful."

She clarified that her remark was never intended to invite hate or spark controversy. She added, "It was never meant to invite hate or be seen in any controversial light." Kanika said she felt hurt seeing the negativity directed at her and called out people for making assumptions and using disrespectful language.

Kanika added, "What hurt me the most was seeing people pass judgements without knowing the truth, with many spreading assumptions and even using disrespectful language." She further stated that she has been working in the industry for two decades and expects a certain level of respect and kindness from people.

She went on to say, "It feels disheartening when that is missing (respect), because at the end of the day we are all human, trying out best and dealing with our own journeys." The actress also urged people to be more mindful of their words and emphasised the importance of "kindness, unity and mutual respect."

Seher Hone Ko Hai row |

The backlash began after Kanika supported Rishita amid the trolling. She had commented, "Nazar lagi hai aur kuch nahi... love and hate is two side of the same coin." She also expressed confidence that the negativity would fade over time and that people would remember Rishita for her love and hard work. Kanika further encouraged her to stay strong, get up, dress up, and show the world her best self.