Parth Samthaan 'Threatened' Rishita Kothari? Boyfriend Mridul Meena Claims Seher Hone Ko Hai Fame Faced 'Toxic' Environment & 'Discrimination'- VIDEO

Parth Samthaan 'Threatened' Rishita Kothari? |

Television actors Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari have been in the headlines lately over their alleged rivalry, with Rishita’s boyfriend Mridul Meena also getting involved in the controversy. Weeks after the drama unfolded, Mridul opened up about what happened between them. He claimed that Parth accused him and Rishita, “without any proof” of carrying out “bot attacks” against him and his family. Mridul also alleged that Parth “threatened” Rishita.

Mridul dismisses fight reports

Mridul, however, dismissed reports of a fight between him and Parth. Speaking to Film Window, he said, “Ye sab hawa wali baatein hain. Hamari to baat bhi nahi hui thi.” He further claimed that Parth made a social media post mentioning the letter “M”, which allegedly led his fans to believe that there was a rift between the two. “Aisa mujhe lagta hai, main surety ke sath nahi keh sakta. But, DMs mein to yahi aa raha tha mere pas,” Mridul added.

Mridul also alleged that there was “paid PR” being carried out against him. He claimed that whenever a news report mentioned his name, he contacted the concerned people and asked them to provide proof. According to him, the posts or reports were subsequently deleted.

Mridul claims Parth threatened Rishita

When asked whether Parth had threatened Rishita, Mridul claimed that the actor may have told her, “Tumlog mere sath ye kar rahe ho, wo kar rahe ho, main media mein chala jaunga. Main itne time se hun, mereko sab jante hain.”

Mridul, however, acknowledged that he did not have any proof of the alleged conversation. “Wo muh se boli hui baatein hain, kuch proof nahi hai to main kya bolun. But usne (Rishita) ne mujhe bataya to bada ajeeb laga ki itna senior actor ye sab cheez kar raha hai to hasi aane wali baat hai,” he said.

Mridul says things turned toxic

Mridul claimed that he and Rishita approached the production team in an attempt to resolve the issues. However, he alleged that the production house was consistently biased towards one side.

“Production ke taraf se bhi hamesha ek taraf hi favourism tha. Ab mujhe ye nahi samajh aa raha yaha pe professionalism follow ho raha hai ya favourism follow ho raha hai... Uske liye (Rishita) environment to ekdum toxic ho gaya tha,” he said.

Rishita allegedly faced discrimination

Mridul further alleged that Rishita faced “discrimination” on the sets of Seher Hone Ko Hai. He said that she put in considerable effort for her character but did not receive what she deserved in return. “Uske baad usko kya mila yaar. Farewell tak nahi mila usko production ki taraf se,” he added.

According to Mridul, Rishita also approached the production team to discuss her concerns, but was allegedly told that it was a “man’s world.” He claimed that she continued to face discrimination on the sets of Seher Hone Ko Hai.

Mridul recalls on-set incidents

Recalling incidents from the set, Mridul alleged that Rishita once started vomiting while shooting a dance sequence, but nobody came to check on her. He also recalled another incident when she was allegedly unconscious for around 15 minutes and no one realised what had happened. According to Mridul, the team only noticed when she did not respond to the director’s instructions. He claimed that Rishita was subsequently hospitalised for severe dehydration.

Mridul also addressed criticism aimed at Rishita for not continuing with the show. Clarifying the situation, he said, “Usko (Rishita) option diya gaya ki aapko continue karna hai ki nahi. Usko bada wala character nahi karna hoga, usne nahi kiya. Sabka calculative decision hota hai. Aur koi reason nahi hai ki iski wajah se aise kar diya, uske wajah se aise kar diya.”