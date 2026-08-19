'Most Bizarre Titles': Parth Samthaan Reacts To Marriage Speculations After 'Shaadi, Ghar, Responsibility' Remark Goes VIRAL

Parth Samthaan Reacts To Marriage Speculation After 'Shaadi, Ghar, Responsibility' Remark Goes VIRAL |

Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan recently gave an interview in which he spoke about his decision to buy a new house. Following the interview, several people began speculating whether the actor was planning to get married soon. Indirectly addressing the speculation, Parth shared a story on social media, saying, "They come up with the most bizarre or shocking titles."

Parth penned a note expressing his disappointment with how his recent interview was presented. He wrote, "Just like in Reality shows, where you play all those games and tasks, and eventually you still don't know whether you will be rewarded or eliminated, similarly for me it's the case with media or interviewer."

Allegedly unhappy with how his comments were interpreted, Parth added, "Similar for me, you answer all their questions thinking you gave good answers and eventually they come up with the most bizarre or shocking titles for their articles, I am like (Parth added a bunch of shocking emoticons)."

In a recent interview with Telly Masala, Parth Samthaan opened up about his decision to buy a new house in Pune and explained that he had reached a stage in life where he felt the need to make important decisions about his future. While discussing the responsibilities that come with growing older, he said, "Hota hai na wo aapke maa baap ka ghar hota hai lekin aapka nahi hota. Aur aap zindagi ke us kagaar pe aa jate ho jaha pe aapko bade bade faisle lene padte hain jaise ki shaadi, ghar, responsibility." He further revealed that he had also bought another house in Mumbai, with possession due next month, and credited his mother for pushing him to make the investment.

Yeh pakka jald hi shaadi karega 🫣😂

Congratulations for the new houses Parth 🫶

Keep shining always ✨️ #ParthSamthaan #SeherHoneKoHai #MahidNiyazi pic.twitter.com/Nlcq1r3uOc — Sree (@BornAries16) August 18, 2026

His mention of "shaadi" alongside buying a house and taking on responsibilities, however, sparked marriage speculation among fans. Some wondered if he was hinting at tying the knot soon, with one fan writing, "Yeh pakka jald hi shaadi karega", while another speculated that he could be getting married in 2026.