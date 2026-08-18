'Parth Samthaan Is Getting Married Soon?': Netizens Speculate After Seher Hone Ko Hai Actor's 'Shaadi, Ghar, Responsibility' Remark- VIDEO |

Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan recently revealed the reason behind buying his new house in Pune. While explaining his decision, the actor spoke about how people eventually reach a stage in life where they have to make major decisions about marriage, buying a home and taking on responsibilities. Parth said he, too, had reached a point where he felt buying a house was important for his future. However, his mention of marriage while discussing these life decisions soon caught fans' attention, with many speculating that he could be subtly hinting at getting married soon. However, Parth did not make any statement about wedding plans.

In a recent interview with Telly Masala, Parth opened up about his decision to buy a house in Pune. He said, "Hota hai na wo aapke maa baap ka ghar hota hai lekin aapka nahi hota. Aur aap zindagi ke us kagaar pe aa jate ho jaha pe aapko bade bade faisle lene padte hain jaise ki shaadi, ghar, responsibility (It’s your parents’ home, but it doesn’t really feel like it’s yours. And you reach a stage in life where you have to make some big decisions about marriage, a home and responsibilities)."

Yeh pakka jald hi shaadi karega 🫣😂

Congratulations for the new houses Parth 🫶

Keep shining always ✨️ #ParthSamthaan #SeherHoneKoHai #MahidNiyazi pic.twitter.com/Nlcq1r3uOc — Sree (@BornAries16) August 18, 2026

The actor further explained, "Yes, wo ek padao aa chuka tha jaha mujhe laga ki ab mere future ke liye bhi mujhe ek ghar lena zaruri hai (Yes, I had reached that stage where I felt that I needed to buy a house for my future as well)."

Parth also revealed that besides his Pune home, he has purchased another house in Mumbai, which he will get possession of next month. Giving credit to his mother for encouraging him to make the investment, he said, "Surprisingly ye unhi ka decision tha. Unhone hi mujhe push kiya (Surprisingly, it was her decision. She was the one who pushed me)."

However, Parth's mention of marriage while discussing the major decisions he felt compelled to make at this stage of his life quickly caught fans' attention. Many began speculating that the actor could be planning to tie the knot soon, despite him not making any such statement.

I feel like he’s already married 🤣🤣🤣 He just has that settled, married-man vibe 🫰🏻 — Shahd Haider (@shahd967810) August 18, 2026

My intuition saying parth is getting married SOON 💃💃💃💃💃 — 👀 (@Johogawohoga) August 18, 2026

U telling me #ParthSamthaan is getting married in 2026🫢💋#SeherHoneKoHai — Jas ☕️ (@Jasmine70720341) August 18, 2026

One fan tweeted, "My intuition saying Parth is getting married SOON." Another wrote, "Yeh pakka jald hi shaadi karega." Some fans even began discussing a possible wedding in 2026. One wrote, "U telling me #ParthSamthaan is getting married in 2026." Another agreed, "I feel too." Meanwhile, a fan joked, "I feel like he’s already married. He just has that settled, married-man vibe."