'Everything Is Falling Apart': Parth Samthaan Struggles Mentally & Emotionally, Says Last 3-4 Days Were 'Worst'

Parth Samthaan Struggles Mentally & Emotionally, Says Last 3-4 Days Were 'Worst' |

Television actor Parth Samthaan recently opened up about his mental and emotional health, revealing that he has been going through a difficult phase over the past few days. In a heartfelt post on Threads, the actor shared that the last 3-4 days have been the "worst" for him and admitted that he is still trying to understand the reason behind it.

Parth wrote, "Past 3-4 days have been the worst for me regarding my health (mentally and emotionally) constant tears, heavy breathing, negative thoughts, feel like everything is falling apart." He further added, "Worst is... I'm still figuring out a reason on why this is happening."

Soon after his cryptic post went viral, fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages, wishing him strength and a speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Get well soon. May God give you all the strength, love, and courage." Another commented, "I don't know what really is happening but it looks like some part of it is because of the character he is playing. It's just it might have taken a heavy toll on his real life issues too." A third user wrote, "Sending you all the love and prayers. Take your time and come back stronger."

Get well soon 🥺🥺 may God give you all the strength, love, and courage 🫂#ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/4AWSHblNsR — monstrous (@monstrous_kyy) August 5, 2026

I don't know what really is happening but it looks like some part of it is because of the character he is playing.

It's just it might have taken a heavy toll on his real life issues too.

I hope he is fine and happy, because that's what he deserves🤍#seherhonekohai #parthsamthaan https://t.co/u9NsXhPEEu — Aashitasharma312 (@Aashitasharma31) August 5, 2026

Sending you all the love and prayers, #parthsamthaan



Take your time and come back stronger. We’ll all be waiting for your smile. Even if I’m not very active, I’ll always be here cheering for you 🫂🤍 #seherhonekohai #mahidniyazi pic.twitter.com/rlk73A04Jb — Parth_girl_fan (@parthfangirl11) August 5, 2026

Sending strength ,love and courage to you..Hope you find your way to peace soon ❤️

.#ParthSamthaan#SeherHoneKoHai pic.twitter.com/FIqohF5d96 — Sanjana Mondal (@_SanjanA_25) August 5, 2026

Lately, Parth Samthaan has been headlining Colors TV's Seher Hone Ko Hai, where he plays Mahid Niyazi. His performance has earned praise from viewers, but the show has also been surrounded by controversy. Earlier this year, reports of an alleged off-screen rift between Parth and his co-star Rishita Kothari surfaced after the two reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, with speculation also emerging about on-set disagreements and production disruptions. Neither actor confirmed the alleged fallout, and Parth later urged fans to focus on the show rather than the rumours. Following the show's generation leap, actress Bhavika Sharma replaced Rishita Kothari as the new female lead in Seher Hone Ko Hai.