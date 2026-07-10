'I Hate Drama But...': Parth Samthaan's Cryptic Post Amid Seher Hone Ko Hai Backlash Goes Viral; Asks Fans To Have 'Patience'

Parth Samthaan's Cryptic Post Amid Seher Hone Ko Hai Backlash Goes Viral; Asks Fans To Have 'Patience' |

Parth Samthaan is no longer staying silent amid the trolling. Ever since Bhavika Sharma joined Seher Hone Ko Hai, the actor has been clapping back at criticism. At the same time, he has been urging viewers to give the new storyline and actress a chance, assuring them that they will eventually fall in love with the show. Amid the ongoing backlash, Parth shared a cryptic post on Instagram, leaving many convinced that it was a subtle dig at the trolls.

Parth reshared a post on his Instagram Story that spoke about the traits of Pisces. Born on March 11, the actor's zodiac sign is Pisces. The post read, "Pisces: I ignore a lot of shit because I hate drama but let me make one thing clear. I fear no Mother F***er."

That's not all. Parth also addressed fans who were upset over the cast change in Seher Hone Ko Hai. Sharing a post, he wrote, "KASHMIR !!!!! Start of Chapter -2 for SHKH. A lot of you are disappointed with the change of cast , and I fully understand the feeling."

Comparing himself with the viewers, Parth said he understands exactly how Seher Hone Ko Hai fans have been feeling. However, the actor urged them to be patient and give the new cast and storyline some time before forming an opinion.

Parth stated, "I was in your place I would feel the same and would show my disappointment...it cannot be digested easily...but all i can suggest now is- Sabr, patience! And give it sometime you all have given immense love to the show, so just wait and watch for some time rather than making up your mind or jumping to conclusion!"

Parth further promised fans that Chapter 2 of SHKH would showcase a chemistry they have never seen before. "That's my promise," added the actor towards the end of his post.

Seher Hone Ko Hai recently entered its second chapter after taking a seven-year leap, bringing a major cast overhaul. Following the time jump, Bhavika Sharma replaced Rishita Kothari as the new Seher, while Parth Samthaan continues to play Mahid.